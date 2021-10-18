A global player in financial and professional services (FPS) sector, EnterpriseNGR, said it would partner with the government and private sector for Gross Domestic Product (GDP) expansion, national growth and sustainability of the private sector.

It said it is in the Nigerian market to catalyse the revitalisation of the Nigerian economy through financial inclusion, growth and transformation.

EnterpriseNGR added that it would work hand in gloves to largely transform Nigeria into a premier financial services centre in Africa with the aim of promoting financial and professional services inclusion for the private sector.

Speaking at the official launch of Enterprise NGR during a webinar session, the vice president, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo said EnterpriseNGR has the overarching vision to advance Nigeria’s transformation with premier financial services to make the domestic environment competitive and attractive.

He assured that the launch would promote transformation and inclusion of the Nigerian economy while applauding the efforts of PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), FMDQ operators, FBNQuest Merchant Bank, Chapel Hill and other collaborators for strengthening the capacity of the private sector in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

The board chairman, EnterpriseNGR, Aigboje Imoukhuede, noted that by engaging key industry stakeholders both globally and in Nigeria as well as policymakers at all levels of government, EnterpriseNGR would effect positive economic change in Nigeria, advance the business priorities of its members and ensure their voices are heard.

On her part, chief executive officer Enterprise NGR Ms. Obi Ibekwe, said while leveraging the expertise of its members comprised of seasoned industry professionals across various sub-sectors of the financial professional services sector, EnterpriseNGR will focus on a clear set of priorities while pursuing the greatest impact on the areas of financial inclusion, digitisation, regionalisation, international trade and investment and sustainability.