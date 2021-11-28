International Afrobeat superstar, D’banj, popularly known as the Koko Master, has been unveiled as the Official Afrobeat Artist of the AfroZons Dubai Soundoff.

This was announced by the Dubai’s Department for Economy and Tourism, DET formerly known as Dubai Tourism in the build-up to the AFROZONS DUBAI SOUND OFF, holding in March of next year

D’banj who has received numerous international awards like the Best International Act (Africa) at the 2011 BET Awards and Best-Selling African Artist at the 2014 World Music Awards has been an Icon for Afrobeat music for over a decade.

The Koko Master who has been quiet for some time, just released a new album. The new album, named “Stress Free (Chapter 1)” melodically fits into the theme of the Dubai Soundoff; which is basically an avenue for Afrobeat lovers around the world to have a stress-free time while experiencing the greatness of Dubai.

The official website for the Soundoff is www.afrozonsdxb.com. The website hosts further information on the ways to join D’Banj, Radio Hosts and Celebrities at the Dubai Soundoff. It gives you information on the discounted travel packages and how to stand a chance to win a trip giveaway.

The winners will receive flight tickets for two, hotel accommodation, feeding, special tours, airport transfers, and visa’s (where necessary), to attend the AfroZons Dubai Soundoff in March 2022.

Chief Executive Officer of Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), host of the AfroZons Dubai Soundoff, Issam Kazim said: “The Afrozons Dubai Soundoff has received incredible feedback across all markets since its launch. We are very proud of what has been accomplished until this day and the partnership between DET, Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism and our partner Afrozons has proven to be very successful.

“ Therefore, we are excited to announce another milestone in the Soundoff, which is having D’Banj join us as the lead musician for this incredible project. We are convinced that his energy and positive attitude are a great fit for our brand and that he will take this project to the next level. Finally, we are thankful to having D’Banj aboard for this journey and we are certain that we can create an outstanding and memorable event together in Dubai early 2022.”

Reacting to the partnership, D’Banj said “I have always said content is the new Crude Oil and it takes people to create content. This is why I love what the Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) and AfroZons are doing here. After the global Covid 19 pandemic people and economies are trying to bounce back, stress free. The AfroZons Dubai Soundoff drives that purpose by bringing people together in a stress free environment.

“I am excited to be part of this project and look forward to the many ways we can make the Dubai Soundoff a massive success.”