The entertainment industry within and outside Nigeria welcomed 2021 with high hopes, the reason for their expectations may not be far to seek. The preceding year, 2020, was devastating owing to the outbreak of COVID -19 pandemic which disrupted so many activities.

2021 came with some high and low moments that defined the entertainment scene in Nigeria.

Burna Boy And Wizkid’s Grammy win

One of the biggest news of the year was Burna Boy and Wizkid’s Grammy Award success. The self-acclaimed African Giant went home with Best Global Music Album at the 2021 Grammy Awards with his Twice As Tall album as it marked his first career Grammy.Wizkid also won the Grammy for his collaboration with Beyoncé and Blue Ivy on the song “Brown Skin Girl.” It was a big moment for the music star whose popular album, Made in Lagos, has also been nominated for Best Global Music Album at the 64th Grammy Award show. Wizkid’s 2022 Grammy Awards nomination is one of the singer’s notable feats of the year.

P- Square’s Comeback

Psquare’s reunion was greeted with wild jubilation by fans across the world who can’t wait to see the duo perform together again. The party that preceded their reunion was described as ‘ one in town.’ Those who were privileged to grace the event confirmed that the Okoye twins are back to reclaim their spot in the Nigerian music scene.While their battle lasted, they both pursued solo careers neither of which could recreate the passion and momentum created when they were together.

Davido’s N250m donation to orphans:

Music star, David Adeleke, won the hearts of many Nigerians and received praises from prominent individuals across the world for donating the sum of N250 million naira raised ahead of his birthday. The singer had jokingly asked his friends to donate a million naira each to celebrate his birthday but many people were surprised the singer raised over N100 million in less than 24 hours with friends and fans making donations to the tune of N200 million. Davido would later shock the world when he announced he would be adding N50 million from his personal account to the N200 million raised which would be donated to orphanage homes across the country.

Tiwa Savage’s sex tape scandal

Tiwa Savage hit the headlines for the wrong reasons in 2021. The mother of one was involved in a leaked sex tape involving her and an unidentified lover. She had alleged that someone was trying to blackmail her over a sex video during a radio interview in the US.She claimed that the video was accidentally posted on Snapchat by her lover who deleted it after he realised his error but it had already been downloaded by a stalker who was hell-bent on blackmailing her with it.

Sound Sultan’s Death

After a long battle with cancer, Olanrewaju Fasasi, otherwise known as Sound Sultan, succumbed to death on July 11 in the US where he was also buried. According to information gathered, Sound Sultan died after “a hard-fought battle with Angioimmunoblastic T-cell Lymphoma,”a rare form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma, which is a group of related malignancies (cancers) that affect the lymphatic system (lymphomas), according to NORD’s rarediseases.org.

His death, it was learnt, came about two months after media reports that the singer was undergoing chemotherapy in a hospital in the United States of America.