Afro-Pop and dancehall sensation, Olakira has just released his EP (extended play) titled ‘4 Play’. This body of work unveils his incredible journey in music having had a hit song, ‘in my Maserati’.

The tracks features Tanzanian songstress, Zuchu; South African musicians, Sho Madjozi and Moonchild Sanelly.

With producers ranging from SterryO, Drumatik, Simba Tagz, Mr Kamera, Qasebeatz, TBoy Daflame and Olakira himself, the EP is a bold initiative from the artiste to carve a niche for himself in the music industry.

Olakira’s EP opens with the previously released single, ‘Sere’ featuring Tanzania’s Zuchu. It offers four beautifully crafted songs and two bonus tracks. ‘Gotchu’ is the second track of the EP, a love song dipped in a splash of highlife and about reassurance and dedication to one’s love.

With ‘Hot Night’, the internationally recognized shining Star changes gear and switches things up while in ‘Call On Me’ which features Sho Madjozi, Olakira shows his production skills alongside Tboy DaFlame in rhythms from the south of the continent akin to Master KG’s ‘Jerusalema’ and Yvonne ChakaChaka’s ‘Umqombothi’. The bonus tracks of this brilliant body of work are ‘For life’ and ‘Summer Time’

‘4play’ is indeed a confluence of African sounds sung in Yoruba, lbo, Pidgin and English, Olakira brings African sounds together in rich melodies that echo the heartbeat of the motherland. The EP is already out on all digital platforms

Ade Ebenezer, popularly known as Olakira, is a Nigerian-born singer, songwriter, composer, record producer, and multi-talented instrumentalist. He is a versatile artist whose music genres range from Afro-pop, R&B to Afro-beat. Olakira burst onto the Afropop scene with his singles ‘Hey Lover’ and ‘Flirty Signal’.