Disturbed by the high rate of unemployment occasioned by the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, the chief executive officer of Bricks To Cribs & Bar (BTCBARS), Akarah Ebenezer Ulochukwu, has urged the Federal Government to embrace digital entrepreneurship as an antidote to the unemployment situation in the country.

Ulochukwu, who made the call during a virtual interactive session with journalists, said digital entrepreneurship has potential to boost national economy, create huge jobs for the teeming youth and address the country’s employment deficit.

He stressed that if embraced by the Federal Government and it promote policies that will encourage the new innovation, digital entrepreneurship would serve as a plus to Nigeria’s economy and act as a soothing relief for the nation’s high unemployment index.

Ulochukwu added that online entrepreneurship was a path to tow in order to explore the potentials of the huge youth population and turn them around and create wealth as it can easily be done by everyone.

“Today’s world is different, the internet has taken over and it’s only right that we exploit opportunities that it offers us and the world is now connected globally, giving you access to the other parts of the continents with just a click.

“This globalisation is one of the main ingredients in this sort of entrepreneurship. You can buy, sell, trade, discuss, and sign deals almost immediately.

“If this path is towed, it would be a soothing relief for the nation, seeing that so many youths are out of jobs, a situation orchestrated by the COVID-19 pandemic,” he explained.