As part of efforts geared towards the implementation of the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS), the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), has engaged Lagos State stakeholders to establish a sustainable collaboration adequately needed for a viable digital ecosystem of the country.

The engagement programme which was themed ‘Creating Boundaries and Breaking Boundaries; Towards Digitalisation and Entrepreneurial Evolution’ had in attendance the Lagos state Honorable Commissioner for Science and Technology, Mr Hakeem Fahm (FNCS) and other key players in the state’s ecosystem.

Director general of NITDA, Kashifu Inuwa CCIE, in his opening remark, stated that the Agency’s response to the increased need of the Digital Economic System has been demonstrated through the implementation of critical areas of the NDEPS.

The DG who was represented by the Agency’s director of Zonal Offices, Mr Jide Ajayi, asserted that the Agency has evolved from a highly centralised organisation to a functionally decentralised institution.

He noted, “Our aspiration is to be an organisation close to the stakeholders, pursue our strategies, ensure financial prudence and becoming a process-driven, data dependent, result oriented organisation”.

Inuwa said that despite the challenges being faced, the Agency is ensuring that the objectives of the National IT Governance with priority to delivering value to stakeholders are met. He described this as being sequential to the Agency’s core values; People First, Innovativeness and Professionalism.

“Our stakeholders come first, and we must strive to deliver value to you. That would not be possible without listening to you and speaking with you to get clarity on your perspectives, aspirations and needs”, he opined.

The NITDA boss hoped that the event and whole program of stakeholder engagement nation wide will offer fresh understandings and ideas on how impactful value can be delivered to Nigerians.

“We see this meeting as a veritable platform to pool knowledge, experience and expertise, and to co-create solutions, articulate strategies and extend our services to all stakeholders especially at the grassroots”, he concluded.

Mr Hakeen Fahm FNCS, Commissioner for Science and Technology, Lagos, while delivering his keynote address commended the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, and NITDA for organising the stakeholder event and expressed his confidence that all participants through constructive interactions would benefit from it.

He noted that the laws that established Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy as well as NITDA, stated that digital technologies have larger consequences for value creation and value capture than merely providing new options for inventors and entrepreneurs.

“The digital revolution has transformed our lives and societies at an unprecedented rate and scale, bringing enormous benefits and, of course, terrible problems. New technologies have the potential to make major contributions to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals”, he added.

Emphasising on the numerous benefits of digital inclusion in bridging digital divides in the country, the honourable commissioner stated that strenghening local cooperation is essential in realising digital technology’s full social and economic potential.

“I hope this comprehensive approach will answer Nigerians’ desire to participate in the new digital world, not just as users and consumers but also as producers, exporters, and inventors, to create and capture more value on their path to sustainable development’, he noted.

The Agency’s head of South West Zonal Office, Mrs Chioma Okee-Aguguo in her earlier welcome remark, thanked all participants for attending the programme and urged them to critique and make constructive recommendations which would help the Agency in achieving it’s mandate for the good of the ecosystem.