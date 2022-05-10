A non-governmental organisation of Journalists in Enugu State, the Nsukka Journalists Foundation (NJF), has warned the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state against undermining justice, equity and fairness in the selection of their flag bearers in the state.

In statement signed by the chairman and secretary of the Foundation’s Board of Trustees, BOT, Ike Abonyi and Paul Odenyi, and the acting chairman and secretary of the foundation, Amaka Nnaji~Ukwaba and Brendan Eze respectively, the NGO frowned at what they called devious moves to resurrect the dreaded Ebeano politics in Enugu State.

The NGO, in their statement entitled “Enugu State Governorships Race: We demand justice for Isi Uzo” aligns itself with the call for the retention of the existing zoning formula in the state which zones the gubernatorial ticket to Enugu East in 2023 but noted the dangerous scheming going on to deny Isi Uzo local Government area of any of the five key positions available for the zone – governor, senator and five House of Representatives members.

The statement, which was copied to critical stakeholders in the Nsukka senatorial zone like the serving and former governors, senators, ministers, legislators, read in part:

“We are under obligations to advise political leaders in the state, especially the ruling Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, against doing anything that will undermine the political harmony in the state, and for them to ensure also that they are strongly guided by the principles of justice, equity and fair play in all their dealings.

“While we are in agreement with the school of thoughts asserting that the zoning formula in the state since 1999 should be retained because it has helped to create political stability in the state, we demand that there is the need to step up the justice by further micro zoning to ensure that the sense of belonging is total and all embracing.

The NJF is particularly concerned at the devious acts going in the name of politics to domicile all political positions in Enugu East in just one area of the senatorial zone.

Our findings show that political leaders in the state are trying to pick the three House of Representatives, the Senate and the Governorship in one area that has already produced governors, ministers before now as against Isi Uzo that has not.”

The NJF said it would resist any move to totally deny the Isi Uzo LGA in Enugu East of their dues, adding that they are politically and geopolitically part and parcel of the senatorial zone but has remained grossly marginalised in appointments and infrastructural developments.

The NJF further noted that there was a deliberate move to bury the Gburuburu Movement of the Governor Ugwuanyi and resurrect the dreaded Ebeano political family that many Enugu State families have traumatising memories of.

“NJF therefore wants to warn that it would mobilise its people and men and women of goodwill elsewhere in the state in support of its kith and kin suffering oppression in Enugu East. NJF would also take copious and profuse interests in the role of political or corporate leaders particularly from Nsukka in the propagation of this injustice against Isi Uzo people. NJF will mobilise the people against such and wear their correct garb as betrayers of their people.”

“Finally, we want to advise Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi to take into consideration the cry of justice for Isi Uzo in all he wants to do as the political leaders of the state at this time so as not to incur the wrath of his own people,” the group said.