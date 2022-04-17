A political pressure group, the Nsukka Forum for Fairness and Equity (NFFE), has chided some persons under the name of Nkanu Peoples Assembly over the unguarded utterances against Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

The group, in a statement signed by its coordinator, Obetta O. Obetta, warned Nkanu Assembly promoters not to misconstrue Governor Ugwuanyi’s peaceful outlook for cowardice.

Obetta further warned that the subtle attempt to intimidate, blackmail and railroad his excellency into anointing their preferred candidate should be discontinued.

He reminded the Nkanu Assembly to understand that Enugu East comprises not just Nkanu indigenous people but isi – uzo, Nike, Ngwo and many others who also have a stake in the peaceful and democratic development of the state.

He said, “The Nkanu nation are not the only indigenes of Enugu East Senatorial District, and therefore, they should allow the governor the right to exercise his responsibilities including exercising influence over who becomes his successor from Enugu East, in accordance with the zoning arrangement.

“Nkanu nation’s desperation to produce the next governor of the state in line with the existing zoning system has driven them into appropriating the powers of the governor to anoint his successor. How can a group under the platform of Nkanu People’s Assembly (NKA) brag that nobody in the state, including the executive governor, can decide the local government in Enugu East that will produce the next governor of the state.”

He urged NKA to stop the double speak, reminding it that all the stakeholders in Enugu State, including the Nkanu nation, unanimously agreed to support any aspirant that the governor brings forward as his successor in line with the existing privilege accorded governors serving out their term to anoint their successor.

“Chimaroke anointed Sulivan Chime from Enugu West and Chime succeeded Chimaroke. Sulivan Chime on completion of his tenure anointed Rt. Hon Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, from Enugu North Senatorial District and Ugwuanyi succeeded Chime. Now that he is rounding off his second term, it is normal that he should also be allowed to anoint his successor in line with this established tradition. Unfortunately, some people out of desperation are attempting to appropriate these powers,” the statement said.

In a public announcement by NKA jointly signed by Igwe Abel Nwobodo, Prof. Osita Nnamani Ogbu and three others, they had said: “The Nkanu People’s Assembly states that it is not the responsibility of Nsukka General Assembly or any other body outside Enugu East Zone to involve in micro zoning and decision of who becomes the next governor of Enugu State. Each of the six local government areas can exhibit why the governor should come from the local government area. The six local governments can cooperate and agree on which local government areas to provide the next governor.”

However, Nsukka Forum for Fairness and Equity has described this stance by NKA as nothing but expropriating the governor’s privileges and powers as already established in the state by his predecessors.