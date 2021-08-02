The Forum of Special Assistants (SAs) to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, has vowed to stand with their principal on whatsoever decision he takes about his successor come 2023 governorship election.

The aides, who are from Enugu West in a statement signed by Prince Okwudili Ekoh, said it was in this vein that the leaders and people of Enugu West senatorial zone planned the Enugu West unity rally, tagged ‘Ife-Emelumma’.

“Ife-Emelumma literally means equity, justice and fairness.

“In this instance, we the Special Assistants to His Excellency, the Governor from Enugu West Senatorial Zone under the auspices of the Forum of SAs from Enugu West wish to state that we unanimously endorse the peace and development-oriented governance of His Excellency, RT Hon. Dr Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, the executive Governor of Enugu State,” they said.

They also endorsed the Ife-Emelumma Enugu West unity rally, while also encouraging our people, the people of the zone to embrace, mobilise for and attend the Ife-Emelumma rally come August 7, 2021 at Awgu LGA secretariat.

According to the statement, the Forum pledged to align itself with whatever will be the outcome of the Ife-Emelumma rally.

It added that, “come 2023, the forum will support, work for and deliver whoever our boss, the peace-loving and hard-working governor of Enugu State endorses as the next governor of Enugu State.

“In this instance, we say in a loud voice that whatever is the decision of His Excellency in 2023, is where we stand.”