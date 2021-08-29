In commemoration of the 30th anniversary of the creation of Enugu State, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, in a message tagged: “Great is Thy Faithfulness”, on behalf of the government and people of the state, has thanked the Almighty God for His mercies, grace and faithfulness.

Ugwuanyi also saluted the labour of the founding fathers of the state as well as all past leaders, both the living and those of blessed memory.

He equally paid special respects and gratitude to the people of Enugu State for the mandate they gave him as well as the overwhelming support and solidarity they have accorded his administration since inception, describing them as “the true heroes of democracy”.

Gov. Ugwuanyi reassured the people of the state of his administration’s “unflinching commitment to the rapid and evenly spread development of Enugu State and to the improvement of the lives of our people in all corners of the State”.

He reaffirmed his administration’s “unwavering commitment to the lofty dreams of our fore-bearers and the pursuit of a peaceful, secure, prosperous, just and equitable society where all residents will have opportunity to live, work and enjoy life”.

Meanwhile, in a swift response to the fire incidents in Igbo-Etiti local government area caused by adulterated kerosene Ugwuanyi has directed the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) and all other relevant government agencies to investigate thoroughly and determine those responsible for importing the harmful product to the state.

He directed the commissioner for health, Dr. Emmanuel Ikechukwu Obi and the ministry’s permanent secretary, Dr. Ifeanyi Agujiobi, to ensure that all those who suffered bodily injuries are effectively provided with the best medical care at the expense of the state government.

The governor’s directives were contained in a statement by the commissioner for information, Nnanyelugo Chidi Aroh, which conveyed the state government’s sincere condolences to the families that lost their loved ones.