The All Progressives Congress in Enugu State has expelled 41 members from the party.

The expulsion, according to the party followed their alleged violation of the provision of the party’s constitution.

Those affected members include a former military governor, Group Capt. Joe Orji, a former Speaker of the Enugu State House of Assembly, Hon. Eugene Odo, a former deputy governorship candidate of the party in the state, Prince Chikwado Chukwunta, Gen. J.O.J Okoloagu, a former reps member, Chukwuemeka Ujam and several others.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing journalists yesterday, the chairman APC Caretaker Committee in the state, Dr. Ben Nwoye, said the members self-expelled themselves from the party by filing a suit in court without first exhausting the internal mechanisms as provided in the APC Constitution.

Nwoye said Article 21 (D), Section V of the APC Constitution provides that, “any member who files an action in court of law against the party or any of its officers on any matters relating to the discharge of the duties of the party without first exhausting the avenues for the redress provided for in this Constitution shall automatically stand expelled from the party on filing such action and no appeal against expulsion as stipulated in this clause shall be entertained until the withdrawal of the action from court by the member.”

It was gathered that the party members dragged Nwoye before a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja seeking his removal from office but the court refused to grant their request.