A family member of the late assistant youth leader of the Enugu State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Kelvin Ezeoha, Mr Goddy Agbo, has said there were indications that his murder was orchestrated.

He added that the deceased might have been killed with a military rifle and charged the security agencies to apprehend the killers.

Agbo, a former Nigerian Ambassador to Japan, said the death of Ezeoha was shocking and painful.

He told journalists that he took the remains of Ezeoha to the mortuary, adding that from what he observed at the scene of the incident, the murder was an orchestrated act.

ADVERTISEMENT

Other members of the family position corroborated that of the immediate past caretaker committee chairman of the party, Dr. Ben Nwoye, that his murder was a pure case of political Assassination.

Ezeoha and Chidera Ogaba, were murdered in a cold blood, last Tuesday by yet to be identified gun men who invaded a reconciliation meeting of the APC at ward (111) Obeagu Amechi in Enugu South Council area of the state.

Prior to the position of the family of Ezeoha and Nwoye, there were speculations that the victims were killed by enforcers of the IPOB Sit- at home.

But reacting to the incident, Nwoye dismissed such a claim, declaring that the killings were politically motivated and had nothing to do with IPOB sit at home enforcement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Corroborating Nwoye’s view, while speaking to newsmen at the weekend during a condolence visit to the deceased family by members of the state APC led by Dr. Nwoye at his country home in Amaechi, the widow of the late APC Chieftain, Mrs. Chidimma Lilian Ezeoha, said she was very convinced that the killing of her husband was politically motivated.

The 46 years old widow and mother of two, who is also pregnant, said the late husband was preparing to attend a family meeting that morning when somebody came to their house with two other people after putting numerous calls across to his phone, adding that the husband took them to the sitting room where they engaged him in a lengthy discussion before they left.