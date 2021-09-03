Enugu State House of Assembly has passed the long-awaited Anti-open Grazing and Regulation of Cattle Ranching Bill into law.

The passage of the bill came two days after the House held a public hearing on the Bill where stakeholders made contributions.

The bill was passed into law after the consideration of the Report of Public Hearing presented by chairman of the joint committee, Mrs Amaka Ugwueze, Emma Ugwuerua and Okwu Chinedu co-chairmen of the committee

LEADERSHIP reports that the bill was sponsored by the leader of the House, Ikechukwu Ezeugwu.

It is expected that the passage of the bill will forestall farmers/herders’ clashes.

Earlier at the public hearing, the speaker of the House, Edward Ubosi, had stated that the anti-open grazing bill was not targeted at anybody or group but to promote peaceful co-existence in the state.

But, the Miyetti Allah asked for 30 days during the public hearing for them to articulate and present their stand on the bill.