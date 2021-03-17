ADVERTISEMENT

By Nnamdi Mbawike |

Following public outcry, the Enugu State House of Assembly has withdrawn the proposed controversial new pension bill for former governors and their deputies.

Before the withdrawal yesterday, there was a peaceful protest in Enugu by some people, who carried placards with different inscriptions, calling for the withdrawal of the bill.

It was also gathered that despite the withdrawal of the bill, many groups are still going ahead with more protests this week.

The Bill, which has already passed through the first reading, generated negative reactions and comments in the social media from residents of the state.

The bill said to have been sponsored by the leader of the House, Ikechukwu Ezeugwu has been condemned in different quarters.

In its reaction, a body, Save Enugu Group Issued a 21-day ultimatum to Enugu Assembly to kill the ex-governors’ pension bill.