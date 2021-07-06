No fewer than 2, 255 residents of four communities within Enugu metropolis yesterday benefited from free and comprehensive medical outreach of the Nigerian Army.

The communities that benefited from the free medical services included; Nchatancha Nike, Obinagu Nike, Akpoga Nike and Mbulujodo Nike all within Enugu East local government area of the state.

The medicare services included; free consultation and treatment, free dental checks and treatment, free eye checks and eye glasses, free wheel-chairs and crutches, and free distribution of insecticide treated mosquito nets.

Flagging-off the exercise, the general officer commanding (GOC) 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, Maj.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, explained that the medical outreach was meant to cement the existing relationship between the Nigerian Army and civil populace.

Represented by the chief of staff of the division, Brig.-Gen. Greg Omorogbe, the GOC explained that the exercise was part of activities lined up to commemorate the 158 anniversary of the Nigerian Army.

He said that the Nigerian Army pays due attention to the security and health of members of its host community, which encompasses all Area of Responsibility (AOR).

“Apart from being an exercise to herald our 158 anniversary, it will generally improve Civil-Military-Cooperation (CIMIC) meant to boost overall military-civil relations.

“The free and comprehensive healthcare as it targets all, but most especially the less privileged and indigents in these communities, would reduce the health burden of the beneficiaries and communities at large,’’ he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Responding, chairman of Enugu East local government area, Mr Alex Ugwu, appreciated the Nigerian Army for the “great opportunity’’ given to the people to access quality healthcare and other health consumables at no cost.

“We are sincerely grateful to the Nigerian Army for the huge amount of money they had spent in putting this very elaborate medical outreach together,’’ Ugwu, who was represented by his deputy, Mr Melitus Anike, said.

The traditional ruler of Mbulujodo Nike community, Igwe Gabriel Okoh, thanked the Nigerian Army for bringing the free and comprehensive medical service to the doorsteps of his subjects as well as other neighbouring communities.

“We will continue to pray for the success of the Nigerian Army and for God’s guidance and protection as they defend both security-wise and health-wise,’’ Okoh said.