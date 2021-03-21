By Our Correspondent

Residents of Aguobia-Nomeh, a community in Enugu state have expressed concern over the dilapidated conditions of the Community Secondary School.

The school in Aguobia is a public junior and senior secondary located in Aguobia-Nomeh in Nkanu East local government area of Enugu State.

Residents have on several occasion lamented the chronic state of the Community Secondary School calling for urgent repairs of the school class rooms but all efforts yielded no result.

According to an indigene of the community, Michael Chigbo, the school was largely known as one of the best in the area before now.

He recounted: “Community Secondary School, Aguobia Nomeh used to be one of the dream learning places most indigenes of Nkanu East LGA had wished to attend.

“But today, it has become a different story. The information of the very dilapidated infrastructures at Community Secondary School Aguobia Nomeh led to an unscheduled visit to the state owned school.”

Although, Michael said the situation of CSS is almost the same in most of the public schools in Nkanu East local government area of of the state, he wondered where the funds allocated to schools are going to.

While noting that residents of Aguobia Community had beckoned on the government to urgently renovate the dilapidated structures to enhance learning conditions for the pupils and for teachers, the concerned resident lamented.

“The United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) identified poor schooling conditions as an impediment to accessing a quality education,” he cited.

Globally, the UNESCO Institute of Statistics described the disparities in the availability of facilities at the basic education level as a global learning crisis affecting over 617 million adolescents and adults.

Whereas data from the Federal Ministry of Education shows that about 30 per cent of basic education schools across Enugu State are in deplorable states.

Michael recalled: “Ugwuanyi had during the inauguration of solar energy supply system sponsored by Dr. Theodora Kay-Njemanze in collaboration with Queen’s School Enugu Alumni, North East Chapter, United States of America (USA), reiterated his administration’s commitment towards raising the standard of education in the state through recruitment of more qualified teachers, construction, renovation and equipping of schools.”

He further mumbled: “Despite Ugwuanyi’s promises, no much has been achieved on education sector. Something needs to be done urgently to arrest the situation of dilapidated structures in secondary schools especially that Community Secondary School, Aguobia, Nomeh.”