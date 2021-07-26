The people of Amechi Awkunanaw community in Enugu South local government area of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, have passed a vote-of-confidence on Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s leadership style that has engendered peace in the state.

The community also during an emergency community meeting, passed a vote of confidence on the traditional ruler of the community, Igwe Anthony Okorie, and leadership of Amechi Awkunanaw Development Union (ADU).

Addressing journalists, retired Justice Eddy Onyia, disclosed that the community gave a “big pass mark” to Ugwuanyi’s able leadership and unwavering commitment to the rule of law.

Onyia, who is the secretary Board of Trustee of the community, said: Governor Ugwuanyi has displayed a rare leadership quality of inclusion and brotherhood across board. This sterling quality has brought about genuine peace and reconciliation in the entire state as well as a sense of belonging to every segment of the state”.

The retired judge said that the traditional ruler of the community, Igwe Anthony Okorie, had displayed fatherly disposition towards all and a true sense of leadership in the community.

“We have got good leadership, peace and progress in Amechi Awkunanaw since his reign and we pray it continues,’’ he said.

He stated that the ADU executive led by Chief John Egbo as its president-general had continued to show exemplary leadership in terms of putting innovation and attaining greater heights for the community.

Earlier, Okorie, the traditional ruler, urged the people to continue to live in peace and brotherly love.

“It is only peace that brings about development. As a progressive people, peace is the only thing the community needs at the moment,’’ he said.

A member of Board of Trustee of Amechi Awkunanaw community, Chief Hycienth Ngwu appealed to all to give respect and honour to all constituted authorities and be law abiding.

Ngwu, who is also a member of council of the Amechi Awkunanaw traditional institution, said: “There is nothing meaningful one can achieve in an atmosphere of chaos and bitterness.

“It is more instructive if we continue to give peace and oneness of the community a chance and support all constituted authorities.”