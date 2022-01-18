Residents of Enugu yesterday complied with the sit-at-home order of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Although the leadership of IPOB have severally announced the cancellation of the sit-at-home on the ground that it has been hijacked by criminal elements, our correspondent who went round the city yesterday observed that commercial and vehicular activities were grounded as markets and schools were shut down.

Some residents said some masked gunmen enforcing the order attacked them and traders in the early hours of yesterday at Obollo-Afor, headquarters of Udenu local government area.

It was gathered that the gunmen who came into the commercial town on motorcycles were beat up the traders who had opened shop for business while other residents scampered for safety as the hoodlums chased them with whips.

It was also gathered that members of Udenu Central Neighbourhood Watch took to their heels on sighting the gunmen.

Sources said a Sienna car belonging to the group was destroyed in the attack while a tricycle was burnt by the hoodlums.

One of the traders, who witnessed the incident, said they did not shoot anybody, adding that they only flogged people for who opened their businesses.

“They had guns, knives and whips with which they dispersed the people. They didn’t shoot at anybody. Their faces were covered. I am still shaking from the shock. I thought they would attack me since my shop was opened at the time they passed. Later on, I heard they were beating people and asking others to go back home,” the trader said.

