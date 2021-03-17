The Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi administration in Enugu State has just sent to the State Assembly a bill to provide life pension for former governors and their deputies. The lawmakers have already commenced deliberations on the bill that will provide for different emoluments including a lifetime annual basic salary for an ex-governor, house maintenance allowance, an annual salary for five domestic staff and a vehicle allowance. Other provisions of the bill include three vehicles to be replaced every four years as well as a personal assistant on salary grade level 14.

According to other provisions of the bill, a former governor’s wife is entitled to N12 million as annual medical allowance even as both the ex-governor and his wife will continually receive medical services at the state government’s expense till their death.

For a former deputy governor, the bill provides a 200 per cent of annual basic salary each for house allowance, vehicle allowance and annual salary for three domestic staff. A former deputy governor also gets two vehicles to be replaced every four years, free medical services for him and his wife as well as N6 million medical allowance for his wife.

According to the bill, “where a former governor or former deputy dies, the state government shall make adequate arrangements and bear the financial responsibility for his burial and pay a condolence allowance of a sum equivalent to the annual basic salary of the incumbent to the next of kin”.

This newspaper is worried that these mouth-watering packages are being arranged for these political leaders as exit kits in a state that is not among the most buoyant in the country. Record about Enugu State available at the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) indicate that it has a 58 percent poverty rate. If there is anything the new bill will do, it will be to further stretch the state’s resources and consequently impede government’s ability to provide quality governance.

Furthermore, this bill is coming at a time Nigerians are clamouring for an end to life benefits for ex-governors and other political officer holders. And the reason is obvious. With a myriad of other problems plaguing the vastly rural state- youth unemployment, dearth of infrastructure, security challenge, inadequacies in the health and education sectors, certainly pension for ex-political officers ought not to be a priority at all.

It is our considered opinion that the decision of the sponsors of the bill is a deliberate attempt to further pauperize the good citizens of the state whose resources will, on a sustained basis, be used to service a few. Like most residents of the state, we are alarmed that rather than commence the implementation of minimum wage to staff of parastatals, primary school teachers, as well as local government workers, the administration finds it fitting to sponsor a bill that provides for these outrageous benefits.

It beats sound reasoning that such benefits are being prepared for people who, by all standards, are members of the elite class and have all the resources to effectively address not just their basic needs but their wants. Besides, these class of political leaders have already been exposed to the state’s resources for years. And by the kind of plutocracy that pervades the political landscape, they must have helped themselves enough not to insist on having more after leaving office.

ADVERTISEMENT

What is being planned by this bill can be legally explicable even if in warped sense but is immoral. As a newspaper the point in our argument is hinged on its indefensibility. Equity and good conscience ought to prevail on Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi to rethink this ill-advised move to unduly impoverish Enugu State.

Expectedly, the move has continued to generate harsh reactions from different stakeholders including civil society organisations who have called on the lawmakers to jettison this anti-people bill.

We share in the sentiments of many well-meaning Nigerians, in particular, the indigenes of Enugu state who are going to feel the negative impact of this obnoxious bill. The economic and social conditions in the state are such that this is not the time to talk about a bill with provisions that will pamper governors and their deputies.

Members of the state Assembly now have a date with history. They can write their names in the proverbial gold and leave indelible footprints in the sand of time by doing the needful which clearly is to throw the bill into the dustbin where it rightly belongs. Or choose the path of perfidy

We urge the lawmakers to reject it. But most importantly, we enjoin other states with such manifestly anti-people legislations to rescind them.