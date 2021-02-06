The Enugu State government has expressed sadness over the death of the state’s commissioner for transport, Rt Hon Mathias Ekweremadu Jnr who died on Thursday.

A statement by the commissioner for information, Nnanyelugo Chidi Aroh, condoled the late Ekweremadu’s family and the people of Aninri local government area of Enugu State.

It said the governor of Enugu State, Rt Hon Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi had earlier led a state government delegation to the family of the late Ekweremadu Jnr, on a condolence visit at his Enugu residence.

The statement said Ugwuanyi who was accompanied by his deputy, Hon Mrs Cecilia Ezeilo, the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Edward Ubosi, other members of the House and State Executive Council (EXCO), consoled with the late commissioner’s wife, Mrs Stella Ekweremadu, his children and other family members.

Describing late Ekweremadu as “an astute politician and community leader”, it said the information commissioner added he served at various times as chairman Aninri local government area and member Enugu State House of Assembly before his present appointment as commissioner for transport.

“We pray that the Almighty God grants us all the fortitude to bear this painful loss and grant his soul eternal rest,” the statement added.

The Archbishop of Enugu Ecclesiastical Province (Anglican Communion), Most Rev Dr Emmanuel Chukwuma, received Gov Ugwunayi and his entourage during the visit. Chukwuma offered prayers for the repose of the soul of the late Ekweremadu, and prayed God to grant his family and the state government the fortitude to bear the loss.