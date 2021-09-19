A group under the aegis of Enugu Concerned Professionals (ECP), has faulted the recent attack on the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, by a one-time Nigeria’s Ambassador to Namibia, Lillian Onoh.

In a statement signed by Dr Frank Udeze and Pharm. Dozie Nwobu, chairman and secretary of ECP respectively, the group denounced the attempt by Ambassador Onoh to allegedly besmirch the reputation of the Minister of Foreign Affairs in a petition she authored against the latter, which the group described as a “litany of lies.”

The group also accused Onoh of being sponsored by anti-Enugu APC groups and those who were bitter with Onyeama’s reappointment as minister as well.

It, therefore, urged the public to disregard Onoh who they also described as not qualified to embark on such trip.

“We were quite taken aback when news of a flimsy petition allegwdly authored by our daughter Lillian Onoh against our illustrious son and Minister for Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama got to our hearing.

“We immediately got a hold of the petition and digested the contents which was put out in bad taste as well as was a concoction of all manner of lies against the minister.

“We hereby unanimously condemn in all ramifications the said petition which we can say is disseminated by a woman not so qualified to do so.

“We also have it on good records that Ambassador Lillian is been sponsored by enemies of Enugu APC and a number of persons who have never been happy with Onyeama’s appointment as well as his reappointment as Foreign Minister. This irresponsible gang up against the minister are the same persons sponsoring Lilian Onoh.

“These forces have been fighting and sponsoring derogatory articles against the Minister for years with the hope that some of the mud they have been flinging at the Minister would stick. They were bitterly disappointed when despite all their efforts, the President reappointed Onyeama despite all their false petitions, attacks and blackmail,” they said.

ECP said her husband, the late C.C. Onoh, was a great leader and former governor of Old Anambra State, who is always accorded due respect, however, adding that, “we call on responsible leaders within the Onoh Clan and in Enugu State to call Ambassador Lillian Onoh to order as well as get her the much needed help she needs.

“In concluding, we again repose our confidence and solidarity in the Geofrey Onyeama, urging him not to be deterred in his determination to serve the interest of Nigeria and liberate Enugu State for the good of our people.”