The Commissioner of Police, Enugu State Command, Abubakar Lawal, has charged police personnel to maintain high level of discipline and professionalism.

He gave the charge after he concluded his familiarisation tour of duty to Agbani, Enugu Metro, Nsukka, Oji-River and Udenu Area Commands in the State.

The Commissioner used the opportunity of the tours to speak to personnel of the Command and interact with security stakeholders made up of Executive Chairmen and Councilors of Local Government Councils, members of the State House of Assembly and traditional rulers, as well as leaders of religious, markerts and transport unions.

Others included representatives of sister security agencies, the Neighborhood Watch Group and the Forest Guards.

Responding to presentations made by the stakeholders, who used the opportunity of the engagement to directly appraise the performance of Police officers and suggest ways of improvement, the Commissioner instructed personnel of the Command to ensure that they exhibit the highest level of discipline, professionalism and ensure a high sense of firmness and dedication in the discharge of their duties at all times.

He warned that anything in the contrary will be met with appropriate disciplinary sanctions even as he applauded the stakeholders for their continued partnerships and confidence in the Police.

He urged them to remain supportive by promptly providing credible security information and intelligence, which he described as “prerequisites for the effective policing of any given human society.”

The Commissioner was accompanied on the tours by members of his Management Team and other Senior Senior Police officers of the Enugu Command.

