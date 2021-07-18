Some Enugu residents have commended their state governor, Hon Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for legacy projects he is executing in the state that will improve socioeconomic wellbeing of the inhabitants.

The southeast zonal secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief James O Ugwu, mentioned one of them as ongoing construction works on the T-junction flyover located at Abakpa area of the state.

According to the zonal PDP scribe, the project would improve economic activities and per capita outputs of the people when completed.

Chief Ugwu, who went for an on-the-spot-assessment of the project said, “This project, when completed, will ease traffic on the ever busy Abakpa-Nike Lake T-junction, connecting Enugu and indeed southeast to Northern part of the country through Nsukka.

“This place used to be a nightmare. It is another legacy project of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi. It amazes me how His Excellency simultaneously executes these massive developmental projects, both in rural and urban areas, giving the current general paucity of funds and astronomical rises in cost of goods and services in the country.”

He said that posterity would not forget Governor Ugwuanyi in a hurry as governor who served his people in all humility and delivered dividends of democracy to them.