Residents of Enugu have vowed to disobey the Sit-Home order by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) from Monday, August 2021.

The residents, who spoke to LEADERSHIP on IPOB directive, insisted that the order was not necessary because whether they comply with it or not, the law must take its course.

IPOB had announced a total lockdown of social and economic activities every Monday starting from August 9 in the Southeast region of the country.

They vowed to go to work and markets, insisting that IPOB lacked the power to tell them when to sit at home or not.

One of the residents, Emeka Ndubuisi, said he would go to work as usual.

“I must go to work, if they sack me, will IPOB give me job. Let me tell you, I have children, how can somebody wake up and tell me to sit at home to watch my children die of hunger? No, it won’t work,” he stated.

A businessman at one of the markets in Enugu, who identified herself simply as Mrs Udegbu, said she must go to the market for business.

“What kind of order is that, how can somebody tell me to sit at home and abandon my petty business? If they know what we are passing through, they won’t give that order,” she stated.

Others who spoke on the order also vowed to disobey it and advised IPOB to follow legal means to secure release of their leader.