By Nnamdi Mbawike, Enugu

An indigenous technology firm based in Enugu State, The Platform Technology Limited, has honoured the Anambra State commissioner for education, Professor Kate Azuka Omenugha.

Omenugha got a special recognition award as a trail blazer in 21st Century Technological Revolution in the Education Sector in Anambra State.

The award ceremony which took place at Centenary City, Enugu, also witnessed the commissioning/unveiling ceremony of the newly built head office complex of the tech giants, performed by the commissioner.

Prof. Omenugha, who is of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University Awka, is the second female Professor of Mass Communication in Nigeria, and first Professor of Gender and Communications in Nigeria.

Having been in office as commissioner for education for six years in Governor Wilie Obiano administration in Anambra state, the education sector in the state has within the period recorded some giant strides.

The Nnobi-born Professor, who was adjudged by Governor Willie Obiano as the “Best Performing Commissioner in 2015”, is also the recipient of 2015 Entrepreneur Award at the United Nations at 70 initiatives in New York on November 20, 2015, in recognition of her commitment to entrepreneurship development.

Responding to the honour done to her, Prof. Omenugha pledged to do her best in ensuring that education is given priority it rightly deserves.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I have often said it that we must give our best in terms of policy, planning and administration of education in Nigeria, coming to terms with the global trend in science and technology is the only way to go because without being properly trained in science and technology, our children may not meet up with global competitiveness,” she said.

Earlier in his welcome remarks, the chief executive officer of The Platform Technology Limited, Daniel Ogunmola, whose organisation is a leading technology solutions provider in artificial intelligence, robotics and coding, etc; and who has partnered with UNICEF, federal ministry of education and several other state ministries of education in the provision of e-learning facilities and software particularly during the covid-19 lockdown, highlighted the various achievements of Prof. Kate Omenugha and why his organisation singled her out among the rest.

Awards of excellence and outstanding contribution as well as service to humanity and social development were also given to other deserving women who served the nation in different capacities in the education sector in the past. The event was attended by many dignitaries from both within and outside the state.