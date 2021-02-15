BY ANTHONY AWUNOR |

Enugu State governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has disclosed that the government was ready to partner with United Nigeria Airlines and make its investments in the state successful.

Governor Ugwuanyi gave the hint at the weekend during United Nigeria Airlines maiden flight to the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ugwuanyi, who was represented at the event by his deputy chief of Staff, Prof Malachy Okwueze, said the management of United Nigeria Airlines made the right choice in choosing Enugu.

“Enugu State government is excited to welcome United Nigeria Airline. We congratulate the company, particularly, the chairman of the airline for this very giant feat. We are excited not only because United Nigeria is now flying into Enugu but particularly because Enugu is the operating hub. Enugu is the best state where any business can thrive. It is a home of peace and the safest State in Nigeria,” the governor said.

Speaking earlier, chairman of the new airline, Dr Obiora Okonkwo, said the management decided on Enugu as its operational hub because of the need to expand the economy of the region.

According to him, Enugu is the heart of the southeast and offers great business opportunities that are yet to be tapped.

Dr. Okonkwo, who is a frontline aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the Anambra State governorship election holding November 2021, said the company will expand its operations to other states of the country and the West Coast region.

“Our short term is to consolidate. You can see we have a base in Enugu. And we have to consolidate, establish all our routes and then work about expanding. We want to expand beyond Nigeria, starting from the West Coast; just for a start. We have a big plan”, he said adding that the aviation sector offers room for more investments.

The United Nigeria airlines commenced regular flight operations from Lagos, Abuja, Asaba and Enugu. A source close to the airline said the Owerri and Port Harcourt routes will be activated in a few more days.