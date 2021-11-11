The Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, has reiterated that the budgetary allocation to the Nigeria Police to discharge its duties was inadequate.

Alkali said the envelope budgetary system and the non-release of appropriated funds were also critical challenges facing the police. According to him, the projection of police for 2022 was N555, 795, 101, 305.50, but was reviewed downwards to N547, 750, 809, 108.29 under the envelope budgetary system.

The police chief, while appearing before the National Assembly Joint Committee on Police Affairs, said, “There are three critical challenges that I want to highlight. One is the inadequate budgetary appropriation which does not support the operation of optical service delivery and police modernization reform plan of the Force. Two, the envelope budgetary system of the Federal Government which gives a funding ceiling to the Nigerian Police without due cognizance of the scope of the omnibus and complex mandate of the Force, should also be reviewed. Thirdly, non-release of appropriated funds which impact on institutional planning, operations, projection and budget implementation should also be looked into.”

The police boss called for the removal of the Nigeria Police from the envelope budgetary regime to enable the Force properly project its funding requirements for budgetary appropriation, operational planning and optimal service delivery

He also called for the approval of adequate funds for the newly established Special Operations Account of the Force to enable the Nigeria Police effectively and promptly respond to unanticipated national security emergencies and to support on-going special operations across the country

He urged the National Assembly to deploy its legislative instrumentality to make a strong case for the prompt and full release of funds appropriated to the Nigeria Police in the 2022 budget.

Baba called for the approval and allocation of funds under the 2022 Budget for the Zonal Police Headquarters that were recently approved by President Muhammadu Buhari so they can fully commence operations.

He also called for the approval and allocation of funds for the operations of the Nigeria Police Special Operational and Tactical Units including the Intelligence Response Team (IRT), Special Forces (SF), and Special Tactical Squads (STS) with a view to enhancing their critical internal security operations.

Baba also called for legislation to approve a self-accounting status for Nigeria Police Training Institutions and Colleges in order to effectively position them for their human capacity development functions in furtherance to the long-term reform agenda of the Federal Government.