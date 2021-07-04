The Rotary Club of Port Harcourt GRA, Rivers State, has called on Nigerians to join in the fight for the protection of the environment against harmful practices, such as carbon emission and improper disposal of plastics.

The club’s president, Dr. Ofon Harcourt-Whyte, made the call on Friday in Port Harcourt, while speaking at an environmental awareness colloquium, organised by the club in conjunction with the Rivers State University.

The colloquium featured a debate between students of the University of Port Harcourt and the Rivers State University (RSU), on carbon credit system, which permits holding companies to release a certain amount of carbon or other greenhouse gases.

Harcourt-Whyte stated that the colloquium was imperative to create awareness on the need to protect the environment against harmful practices.

She tasked members of the public to be protective of the environment, adding that supporting the environment was Rotary’s current area of focus.

The Rotary Club President said: “We can do a lot to protect the environment, knowing fully well that it is only one environment that we have

“We have to care more for our environment. There are many little things we can do. We can start with recycling to preserve the environment.

“We must look inwards. We must begin with ourselves, students, youths and everybody, to care for the environment. We must dispose our thrash and garbage properly.”

Debating on the motion whether third world countries should prioritise development over issues like the carbon credit system, students of RSU argued that the permit favoured IOCs at the expense of the third world countries.

They believe that a devastating effect of gas flaring was having a toll on the citizenry.

Similarly, students of the University of Port Harcourt argued that money made by the government through the carbon credit system cannot tackle the dangers caused by carbon emissions.

“When you give licence or allow gas flaring, the money made and released to government cannot tackle the danger the flaring has caused to the environment and inhabitants,” they argued.

They maintained that any development that cannot guarantee the health of the citizens and their environment is not worth it.

The University of Port Harcourt Students Debate Society emerged winner of the debate, against the Rivers State University Debate Society.