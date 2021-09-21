As part of activities that marked this year’s World Cleanup Day, a leading Kaduna based environmental non-governmental organisation, the Centre for Water and Environment Development (CWED) has sensitised traders and businessmen and women at the Sheikh Abubakar Gumi Central Market on how to keep their environment clean for a healthy living.

Leading the sensitisation campaign, the CWED programme manager Doris Zakama said the theme of this year’s World Cleanup Day which is “ We are smart, we can keep the world Clean” is apt because a clean environment is key in our everyday life.

She said the World Cleanup Day is aimed at raising awareness on the waste crisis by mobilising all spheres of society to participate in the cleanup actions.

Individuals, governments, corporations and organisations are all encouraged to take part in cleanups and to find solutions to tackle mismanaged waste.

That is why CWED in its efforts to keep Kaduna/Nigeria clean is at the door step of Sheikh Gumi market to mark the day and sensitise businessmen and women on the importance of sanitation and hygiene. .practice as they go about their daily activities”.

She said, things that can be done to help protect the earth include, reducing, reusing, recycling, rethinking, repairing materials that could be harmful to the system. “We need to cut down on what we throw away, volunteer for clean ups in your community, educate, choose sustainable product. Shop wisely and plant a tree,” she added.

Speaking on the World Cleanup Day, Malam Ismail Imam, health and safety officer 11 of KMDMC who accompanied the CWED team during the sensitisation programme commended the NGO for sensitising their tenants on the most important subject of cleaning their environment all the time.

Alhaji Sanusi Hussaini who spoke on behalf of the market men and women and their association assured that they will always ensure that their surroundings are clean at all times and properly dispose every waste.

Our correspondent who covered the sensitisation programme reports that large waste bins were seen located at strategic locations for collection of waste.