Nigerian Ambassador to Belgium, Obinna Onowu, has said the federal government is ready to provide all adequate measures and incentives to ensure that prospective foreign investors reap benefits from their investments.

Ambassador Onowu gave the assurance at the weekend in Brussels, during a ‘‘meet and greet’’ with members of the Belgium-Luxembourg-Nigeria Chamber of Commerce (BLNCC).

A statement issued by the Nigerian Mission in Belgium, signed by Mrs Olamide Adeniran, a counsellor, said the parley afforded the Nigerian Ambassador the opportunity to apprise the international investors of the huge investment opportunities in Nigeria.

ADVERTISEMENT

Commending the BLNCC and Embassy staff for organising such an important event, Onowu was quoted to have said that Nigeria is a major investment hub in Africa and the largest economy in Africa.