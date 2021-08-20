Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) side Enyimba International of Aba would start training in preparation for their upcoming engagements in the 2021/2022 CAF Confederation Cup Competition next week.

The club’s spokesman, Zazi Barazi, who disclosed said the players would resume training in the fourth week of August for their continental engagements.

Enyimba finished third in the 2020/2021 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) competition to win the opportunity to feature in the CAF Confederation Cup.

The draw for the competition’s preliminary round was held last week at the CAF Headquarters in Cairo, pitting Enyimba against Coton Sport FC of Cameroon.

Barazi said Enyimba were also making arrangements to beef up their team after losing Anayo Iwuala, one of their key players, to Esperance Sportive of Tunisia about two weeks ago.

“We are already busy in the transfer market and whenever these deals are officially completed, we will make some announcements to that effect.

“Of course the club will do some business. Not just to replace Iwuala, but to fortify and reinforce the team in different areas,” he said.

He noted that while Enyimba had many challenges last season, including injuries, the team was proud to have ended the season well enough to qualify to play on the continental.

Barazi assured that Enyimba, in the upcoming season, would work harder to meet the expectations of their fans.

”Their expectations are for us to win the matches we play and get laurels for the club,” he said.