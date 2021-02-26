By Olawale Ayeni, Abuja

The Captain, Enyimba Football Club of Aba, Austin Oladapo has expressed optimism that the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) club can get to the CAF Confederations Cup (CAFCC) finals.

Enyimba, who is seeking to make history as the first Nigerian club to win the competition, were pitted against South Africa’s Orlando Pirates, Tunisia’s ES Setif and Ahli Benghazi of Libya in Group A.

The People’s Elephant and Setif won the CAF Champions League twice each and Pirates once, while Benghazi did well to reach the last 16, as they cannot play at home for security reasons.

Oladapo while reacting to the draws, said the eight-times NPFL champions has a robust squad that can deliver the title for their fans and Nigeria.

“I think with the team we have now, we can go beyond the quarter-finals, we can go beyond the semi-finals and also get to the finals” Oladapo told Brila.net.

The group stage of the continental showpiece is set to commence on March 10th, with Enyimba hosting Ahli Benghazi in Aba.