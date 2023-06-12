Emefiele: Activist Urges DSS To Arrest NIMASA, NNPCL, NPA, FIRS Bosses, Others

A former deputy national publicity secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, on Sunday, called on the Department of State Services (DSS) to urgently arrest and prosecute heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of the Federal Government under ex-President Muhammadu Buhari, known to have abused their offices through corrupt tendencies.

Frank in a statement in Abuja in reaction to the suspension and arrest of the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, by the DSS, said other heads of critical government agencies known to have serially abused their offices and allegedly stole the common wealth of the people must be brought to book.

He listed the CEOs to include the Directors General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Bashir Jamo; Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA), Mohammed Bello Koko; Group CEO of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mele Kyari, and the Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Muhammad Nami.

Others are the former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN. immediate-past Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, and ex-Minister of the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq.

Frank, who is the United Liberation Movement for West Papua (ULMWP) Ambassador to East Africa and the Middle East, insisted that failure to arrest and prosecute these suspects known to have used their offices for selfish gain would show that the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration is only out to witch-hunt Emefiele now under DSS custody.