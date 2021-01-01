By Olawale Ayeni, Abuja

The League Management Company (LMC) has rearranged two-week matches involving the country’s representatives in the intercontinental championships, Enyimba International FC and Rivers United.

In the new fixtures released to the affected teams and dated 30 December, Enyimba International, who has an away date to keep with Kwara United in Ilorin, on Sunday 3rd January 2021 will now have the match played a day earlier.

The match will now be played on Saturday 2nd January, 2021. Also, match number 15 involving Abia Warriors FC and Rivers United also slated for Sunday 3 January will also be on Saturday 2nd January.