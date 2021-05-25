Enyimba Football Club can confirm that forward Samson Obi has moved to Alnser Club of Benghazi, Libya on a two-year contract.

The 24-year-old who joined the People’s Elephant at the start of the season was a vital part of Fatai Osho’s squad that reached the quarter-final of this year’s CAF Confederation Cup.

A powerful and pacy forward who loves running at defenders, Obi made a remarkable impact on the team in his short stay in Aba.

Chairman of Enyimba, Felix Anyansi Agwu said: “Samson Obi’s contribution to Enyimba was immense and we wish him very well in his new club. He is a talented player and his star will shine brighter from here on. We believe that he will become a good ambassador of Enyimba and we pray for the best for him.”