After seeing his side, Plateau United beaten by league leaders, Enyimba at the weekend, Coach Abdu Maikaba rated the MatchDay9 encounter a good advertisement for the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

He said his assertion was based on the quality displayed by both teams.

Forward Tosin Omoyele scored twice against his former side, as Enyimba defeated Maikaba’s men 2-1 in Aba to move six points clear at the top of the NPFL log, with substitute Moses Effiong grabbing the lone goal for the visitors.

In the high quality encounter between former champions, the People’s Elephant dominated proceedings in the first half and deservedly went ahead twice courtesy of Omoyele’s brace, but Plateau had the upper hand in the second period, bossing the game and creating more chances in a highly entertaining fixture.

Despite the late fightback from his side, the erstwhile Akwa United and Wikki Tourists Manager, admitted that Enyimba deserved the win.

“It was a very good game, and I believe it’s a good example to show the world that the NPFL is coming up, and we are very, very happy about it,” the soft-spoken tactician said.

“You can see the pace of the game, the way the two teams played, I am highly impressed.

“And the Enyimba team really deserve the win. They played so well in the first half.

“(My) Players made some defensive mistakes, and I believe that was why we conceded those two goals early enough, but when we rectified things during half time, I believe we came better in the second half. And we would have equalized the two goals.”

With the win, Enyimba maintained top spot on the standings with 18 points from 9 matches, 3 points clear of second-placed Kwara United, who defeated Sunshine Stars 2-1 away from home on Sunday, while 2017 champions Plateau United dropped to 13th on the log with 11 points.