Nigerians who bribe immigration officials to fast-track their passport application process henceforth risk arrest and prosecution for bribery and inducement if caught, the minister of interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, has warned.

The minister who described the practice as a scam said the NIS has under his supervision, installed first class technological equipment that would checkmate the business carried out by impatient passport applicants and touts, warning that further attempts were bound to end in disappointment.

He issued the warning while unveiling the enhanced electronic passport facility and the commissioning of a passport production centre recently in Enugu State.

Aregbesola who appealed to applicants to follow the path provided through the online portal as the only reliable way to procure a Nigerian passport, said aside Nigeria, only very few other countries can boast of the enhanced e-passport.

He said, “A major challenge of passport administration is the illegal patronage of touts and NIS officials, instead of the stipulated online platform. Our application system is designed to eliminate personal contact, other than for biometric purpose. This is to curb corruption, extortion and inflation. But as long as applicants try to cut corners, they defeat our purpose and create avoidable problems.

Aregbesola explained that,’’ Touts and officials are not in any position to guarantee anything. Our system makes room for six weeks for fresh application and three weeks for renewal. This is to enable the NIS to investigate and verify claims by the applicants. It is advisable for travelers in need of passport to begin the application process early, factoring our timeline. The maximum six weeks is reasonable and among the shortest application time in the world.”

While applauding the Immigration Service for the path-breaking event, Giving a further breakdown, the minister said; “The enhanced e-passport comes in various categories, including the 64-page-10-year validity passport which is quite convenient for frequent travelers. The document is of higher grade with additional 25 security features than the one currently in use. It is polycarbonate in design and therefore water-resistant. It cannot be compromised by counterfeiters and identity thieves”.

