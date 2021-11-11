Nigeria’s logistics and supply chain sector would experience a high level of customer satisfaction and transparency with the adoption of the electronic payment system, says industry expert.

By keying into the system, stakeholders and operators in the sector will begin to witness improved customer satisfaction and retention as it will fast-track the delivery process and increase accountability for sustenance.

Kayode Osinulu, a business lead for special projects and fintech partnerships at SystemSpecs, providers of Remita, said this during a panel session at the Conclase Business Webinar 2.0 which recently held online.

The event, which was organised by Conclase Consulting in partnership with the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST), was themed ‘Enhancing hitch-free delivery for businesses and logistic companies to maximise customer satisfaction’.

Panelists at the second edition of the webinar included the NIPOST general manager of ecommerce and logistics, Kunle Oladapo; chief executive officer of Gbenga Artsmith Accessories, Gbenga Ayo-Dada; CEO of Stouch Services, Remilekun Bada; and business lead, Special Projects and Fintech partnerships for Remita, Kayode Osinulu.

Osinulu said electronic payments remain a game-changer for the logistics industry to create more value and seamlessly manage the process preceding pick-up down to delivery.

“Digitising the tracking, invoicing, and collection of payments will greatly improve experience for logistic firms and other businesses. As a result, there will be improved accountability, transparency and profitability. Also, e-commerce, competitive pricing strategy and delivery efficiency will make logistic firms stand out,” he added.

Osinulu stated that Remita Payment Gateway has for years filled the e-payment gap for businesses and government parastatals alike, as its payment platform continues to improve its processes of integration with any website or application while its multiple payment options enhance the convenience of payers and give merchant easy access to their funds.