On the 23rd of January this year, gunfire erupted in front of the presidential palace in the Burkinabe capital Ouagadougou and several military barracks around the city. Soldiers were reported to have seized control of the military base in the country’s capital. Several hours later, it was reported that the country’s president had been detained by soldiers at a military camp. The following day, the military announced on television that the president had been deposed from his position and dissolved the parliament, government and constitution.

Just over a week later in Guinea-Bissau another West African country, it was reported that armed men surrounded the government palace where the country’s President and Prime Minister were attending a cabinet meeting. Reports had it that there were gunshots which damaged the government palace and the “invaders” were holding the President and other government officials captive. After sketchy information and going back and forth, by the time the dust settled, it was learnt that there had been an attempted coup.

It is just the second month of 2022 and two coups have already been recorded. From the amount of sporadic coups that have taken place in the past year, one does not need a soothsayer to tell them that Africa and, in particular, the West African sub-region is currently facing a coup epidemic just like the coronavirus epidemic that the world is still grappling with. Last year alone, there were four successful military takeovers across the continent – in Chad, Mali, Guinea and Sudan – up from one in 2020. Why the sudden resurgence of military takeovers across Africa particularly in West Africa? Have military governments proven to be better than their civilian counterparts?

It is quite unfortunate that a lot of African countries possess a cocktail of ingredients that seem to invite military coups. From “civilian dictatorships,” pervasive corruption, greed, mismanagement of the economy to widespread poverty, has been triggers for coups on the continent. Recently in West Africa, the insecurity challenge posed by terrorist groups such as Boko Haram, and ISWAP have been fingered by many of the coup leaders as a major harbinger for their coups. Agitated citizens that are often victims of injustice and social inequality have also been more welcoming of the regime change.

There are concerns also of external factors that have added to the recent surge in the militarization of politics on the continent. The increasing and diverse numbers of international actors who are active in the continent prioritizing their interests have been contributory factors. For instance, China, the continent’s largest trading partner, has a no-interference policy on the domestic affairs of African countries, if they are committed to long-term economic ties. This is seen favorably by many across the continent, with more African leaders wooed by China’s economic success on the global stage becoming increasingly convinced their countries should leave Western prescriptions for good governance and economic growth.

Russia, in recent times, has been expanding its influence politically and militarily across the continent. Russia has also been capitalizing on rising anti-French sentiments in many Francophone African countries. For Russia and China, the relationship is the priority, not an interest in democracy. As they increase their influence, it has begun to mimic the Cold War era where Africa becomes the proverbial grass that suffers when elephants clash. However, it is not only China and Russia that are culpable. The Western powers led by the U.S seem to be in support of any coup on the continent that aligns to their interest.

One may recall that the West in 2013 denied calling the military takeover in Egypt a coup and embraced General-turned-President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi’s military government. A similar trend was followed with the 2017 Zimbabwean coup. Happy to see Mugabe go, the West ignored that his resignation had come through the barrel of a gun. For France, the Western-European country continues to pursue its traditional strongman-favoring strategy across francophone Africa, regardless of democratic tenets or values.

Often, military regimes have proven to be no better than the civilian administration they toppled. Even though some celebrate the departure of unpopular leaders, news of coups is not always the best news. There is often hope (among supporters) that the junta which assumes power will set the foundations for a democratic reset in authoritarian states. This often does not prove to be the case as history have shown that coup leaders do not necessarily bring the desired hope to the people.

The African Union (AU) and the regional bodies such as the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) have suspended the countries where coups had taken place in a bid to force military rulers to negotiate with civilian leaders. But such moves have had limited effect. This has whipped up concerns that these bodies are toothless in their responses to the recent power grabs by the military.

A discerning perusal reveals that they have generally favored a dialogue process between the leadership and aggrieved domestic stakeholders rather than to enact punitive measures against the transgressing leadership. This ensures that democratic consolidation does not take place organically within these states which, in turn, allows the military to exploit these democratic deficits.

Democracy is generally seen as the most ideal form of citizen organization as it is founded on popular control and political equality. Military governments, on the other hand, do not acquire their authority to govern through democratic means and are thus less inclined towards good governance and the development of democratic institutions. In more cases than not also, military coups have acted as triggers to more coups.

The implication of military coups becoming a regular occurrence in Africa in the decades since independence poses a great danger to Africa’s integration and democratic development. Military coups across the continent are weakening existing political institutions, encouraging political violence, and increasing the prospects of civil wars.

African countries need to begin strengthening its democratic institutions so that democratic processes will always prevail. Conducting free, fair, and credible elections shouldn’t be rocket science and shouldn’t be too much to achieve. This has been one of the major causes of the incursion of the military in democratic governance. In most cases, elections are conducted in a fraudulent manner which gives rise to legitimacy issues, rancor in the ranks of the political elites and a feeling of disenfranchisement on the part of the people.

There is also an urgent need for the AU and regional economic communities in Africa to consider ways in which they can ensure that all African leaders respect their constitutions and are not allowed to manipulate them. Also, standing AU declarations protect constitutional governance in Africa but not effective governance. It is imperative that mechanisms as well as institutional checks-and-balances are put in place towards ensuring effective governance.

With the continued manipulations of constitutions by leaders who want to remain in office at all cost, with alarming corruption levels and sham elections and most importantly, without effective governance that ensures growth and development that will uplift the lives of the people, the continent may continue to witness more military coups in the days, weeks, months and years ahead… “Watching the space!”