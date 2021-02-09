By Ray Morphy |

Many would think that the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja would be devoid of the insecurity bed-evilling the country. What with the fact that Abuja is Federal Capital Territory, plus the fact that it is headquarters of the military and many other security agencies!

Unfortunately, Nigeria’s seat of power is not immune to the security breaches that have become common across the country! Many residents are not sleeping with their eyes closed as kidnappers are on a rampage, abducting people at home, on the road and even at orphanage homes.

For instance, on Saturday January 24, 2021 gunmen stormed Rachael Orphanage located opposite UBE Junior Secondary School in Naharati, Abaji Area Council Abuja and abducted seven orphans and three other persons. It was reported that the kidnappers are demanding N10million as ransom for the orphans.

It has also been widely reported in the media that no fewer than 50 persons may have been kidnapped in recent times in Abuja. As it is now, residents of Kuje, Kubwa, Bwari, Apo/Lokogoma, Gwarinpa and others cannot afford to sleep with both eyes closed.

Recently, John Makama, father of Bwari Area Council Chairman in Abuja, John Gabaya, was kidnapped from his home. The chairman’s father was kidnapped alongside his two other siblings. They have been released but not without paying ransom according to media reports. Similarly, a Punch reporter, Okechukwu Nnodim, who was kidnapped last Wednesday in Kubwa, has regained his freedom on Saturday night after a ransom was also allegedly paid.

On Friday night, kidnappers invaded Pegi community in Kuje Area Council and reportedly abducted some people after shooting sporadically to scare off residents of the area. A resident of Pegi who was lucky to escape the ambush of the kidnappers told this newspaper that many residents of the area are living in fear. Among the victims of kidnapping in Abuja include Abdulahi Idris Rakieu, a retired assistant comptroller of Nigeria Immigration Service alongside two members of his family.

In some affected parts of Kubwa like Arab Road, NYSC

orientation camp axis, residents are reportedly relocating to safer areas and are abandoning their houses. There are reasons why the residents of Abuja and the Presidency should be concerned about the growing kidnapping and other criminalities in the FCT.

Recall that in September 2020 the people living in Abuja was uncomfortable when news began to fly that Boko Haram was planning to attack Abuja. The story emanated from a leaked memo from Nigeria Customs. According to the memo Boko Haram has set up camps in different locations in the territory including Kunyam Bush along airport road off DIA Staff quarters, Robochi/Gwagwalada Forest, Kwaku Forest Kuje, Unaisha Forest in Toto local government area of neighbouring Nasarawa State and Gegu Forest close to Idu Town in Kogi State.

Recently, the Nasarawa State governor, Abdulahi Sule, visited the Presidential Villa, Abuja, where he cried out to President Muhammadu Buhari, over the havoc being caused by Boko Haram in the state.

Speaking with newsmen after a meeting with President Buhari wherein he

sought his intervention, Sule said the state has witnessed security challenges recently, noting that the terrorists had been dislodged from Toto, where they initially camped, but have regrouped at the Nasarawa/Benue border from where they now launch attacks on residents.

He said some of the Boko Haram elements active in the state belong to the Darussalam group that had been dislodged from Niger State, saying that upon a joint security operation, a lot of them were killed while 900 were arrested. The governor maintained that those arrested confirmed their membership of the Boko Haram insurgency group.

He stated further: “We thank the security forces that they have been able to dislodge them. But now, they have gone back and gathered at our border with Benue. And they are causing a lot of havoc.

“I strongly believe that just like a decision was taken last time to take care of this issue, another decision will be taken.

“First and foremost, it was easy for us to know who these people are. If you remember, they used to gather at a place in Toto Local Government Area (LGA). I appealed to Mr. President. Then, the department of State Services (DSS), the Police, the Air Force and the Army had a joint operation.

They were able to dislodge them. A lot of them were killed, some ran away and left members of their families.

“We took hostage of about 900 members of their families in Lafia, including children and wives. The Special Forces, which we have in Doma, Nasarawa State, took the hostages.

“A lot of interrogations were done and most of them confirmed that they were indeed Boko Haram. In fact, they gave us the name of the person who used to be like the second-in-command to Shekau. So, during the interrogation, they confirmed that they were indeed Boko Haram.

“Some of them said they were remnants of Darussalam group that were dislodged from Niger. They came, merged and became Boko Haram. That is how we got our confirmation that they were indeed Boko Haram. They said it themselves.”

With these revelations it is obvious that the FCT is under the siege of kidnappers who may be Boko Haram elements that are using the ransom money they are generating to fund their nefarious activities.

Given the closeness of Abuja to Nasarawa, it should worry the federal government that Boko Haram has a foothold in that state in whatever capacity and should do everything in its power to eliminate the terrorists. Worse still, is the fear that some forests in the FCT may have been taken over by Boko Haram if the leaked memo by the Nigeria Customs is to be believed!

FCT minister of State, Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, who is in charge of Area Councils, reportedly said the FCT Police Command and other security agencies are on ground to address the insecurity issues including the growing wave of kidnapping. However, the security of Abuja is squarely in the hands of the President who delegates part of that power to the minister of the FCT. He should therefore galvanize the security agencies to move against these kidnappers and force them out of Abuja and the surrounding states.

Government should also continue to prioritize job creation. Abuja has become a rallying ground for job seekers from all over the country.

Many hopes of getting jobs have been dashed and with the army of unemployed youths in Abuja, criminality is bound to increase including kidnapping. And to nib kidnapping in the bud the security agencies in Abuja as elsewhere should invest more in intelligence gathering. The security officials must learn to be proactive instead of reactive.

Abuja is Nigeria’s face to the world and should not be blighted by kidnapping. If Abuja is remotely perceived as being insecure by foreign investors it would have damaging repercussion on our ability to attract foreign investments and could have dire consequences for our economy.

