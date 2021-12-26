Arsenal cruised to a 5-0 win at bottom side Norwich City on Sunday, with Bukayo Saka’s double helping them to secure the victory as they consolidated fourth place in the Premier League.

The win takes Arsenal to 35 points from 19 games after their fourth straight league victory, just over two years since manager Mikel Arteta´s first match in charge of the Gunners.

The visitors took the lead after six minutes through Saka, who stroked the ball past Angus Gunn following a neat passing move that led to Martin Odegaard laying the ball into the forward’s path.

Tierney scored the second goal on the break just before halftime with Odegaard again providing the killer pass for the Scotland left back, who struck a low shot into the net.

England forward Saka grabbed Arsenal’s third in the 67th minute with another low strike before Lacazette was fouled in the box and got up to stroke home the spot kick in the 84th.

Substitute Emile Smith Rowe wrapped up the win with a simple tap-in during added time to complete the rout at Carrow Road.

Meanwhile, Manchester City extended their lead at the top of the league table to six points after a thrilling 6-3 home win over Leicester City on Sunday.

The hosts scored four goals inside the opening 25 minutes with Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan on the scoresheet while Riyad Mahrez and Raheem Sterling scored from the penalty spot.

Leicester produced a stunning fightback in the second half as James Maddison, Ademola Lookman and Kelechi Iheanacho made it 4-3.

However, an Aymeric Laporte header and another goal from Sterling wrapped the game up late on as Pep Guadiola’s side marched to their ninth consecutive Premier League victory.

The epic thriller will go down in Premier League history as it featured the most goals in a single match on Boxing Day.

De Bruyne opened the scoring for City after five minutes with a fine curling shot into the bottom corner.

City were awarded a penalty eight minutes later after Youri Tielemans brought down Laporte inside the area and Mahrez stepped up to score against his former side.

The hosts grabbed a third moments later when Gundogan finished off a flowing team move while Sterling was fouled in the area and converted another spot kick to make it 4-0 inside 25 minutes.

Leicester responded in the second half and scored three goals in 10 minutes through Maddison, Lookman and Iheanacho to threaten a stunning comeback.

However, Leicester’s weaknesses at set-pieces continued as Laporte and Sterling both scored from corners to seal an entertaining Boxing Day win for City.