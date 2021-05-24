Chelsea qualified for the Champions League despite losing 2-1 at Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday as they pipped Leicester City to a top-four spot by one point.

Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea, who had Ben Chilwell on the scoresheet in reply to goals by Bertrand Traore and an Anwar El Ghazi penalty, had to rely on London rivals Tottenham Hotspur, who beat Leicester 4-2 away.

Chelsea meet Premier League champions Manchester City in the Champions League final in Porto, Portugal next weekend but wanted to secure their spot in the competition beforehand.

Liverpool also secured a place in next season’s Champions League by sweeping aside Crystal Palace 2-0 as 10 000 fans returned to Anfield on Sunday.

Sadio Mane struck either side of halftime as the Reds registered an eighth win in their final 10 games of the season to finish third in the Premier League.

Jurgen Klopp’s men had to celebrate the club’s first league triumph for 30 years in an empty stadium last season and their Premier League title defence was blown off course by a series of long-term injuries to key players.

But they avoided the financial hit of missing out on Europe’s premier club competition on top of the economic consequences of the pandemic by finding their form in the final months of the season.

Leicester City suffered a horrible case of deja vu as their Champions League dream was shattered on the final day of the season for the second straight year after they twice squandered the lead to lose 4-2 at home to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

Jamie Vardy converted two penalties to give Leicester 1-0 and 2-1 leads in the crunch Premier League clash and, with Chelsea losing 2-1 at Aston Villa, that would have been enough for Leicester to claim fourth spot.

But a 76th-minute own goal by keeper Kasper Schmeichel gifted Spurs an equaliser and Gareth Bale, possibly in his last game for Tottenham on loan from Real Madrid, rubbed salt into Leicester’s wounds with two well-taken late strikes.

England striker Harry Kane, who could have also been playing his last game for the London club amid transfer speculation, struck Tottenham’s first equaliser to take his league tally to 23 this season and win the Golden Boot award.

Just like last term when a Champions League qualifying spot looked to be theirs for the taking, this season’s FA Cup winners Leicester finished in fifth place and will have to be content with a Europa League campaign.

Victory left manager-less Tottenham in seventh spot and the minor consolation of a place in the inaugural Europa Conference League — UEFA’s third-tier club competition.