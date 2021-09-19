Chelsea put in a masterclass performance to see off Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 in Sunday’s Premier League fixture.

The Blues are yet to lose any game this season, winning four and drawing one in the five games played so far.

For Spurs, they are now winless in their last three games, suffering two defeats and one draw.

After weathering Spurs’ early onslaught, goals from Thiago Silva, a deflected N’Golo Kante strike and Antonio Rudiger’s late effort, sealed a deserved win for Thomas Tuchel side.

The win saw Chelsea go top on 13 points, same points as Liverpool and Manchester United who are second and third respectively.

ADVERTISEMENT

After an evenly balanced first 45 minutes, Chelsea were dominant in the early minutes of the second half and deservedly went 1-0 up on 49 minutes through Silva who nodded in Marcos Alonso’ corner.

In the 57th minute Kante hit a low strike from outside the box which took a wicked deflection off Eric Dier and settled inside the net.