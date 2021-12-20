Manchester City will be top of the Premier League on Christmas Day after easing to a 4-0 victory over Newcastle United at St. James’ Park on Sunday.

An early goal from defender Ruben Dias, as well as strikes from defender Joao Cancelo, winger Riyad Mahrez and forward Raheem Sterling ensured Pep Guardiola’s side a comfortable win over Eddie Howe’s Newcastle, who failed to make ground in their bid for survival.

Sunday’s result was City’s seventh-consecutive league win, a run that dates back to October.

Dias broke the deadlock inside five minutes, taking advantage of a mistake from Newcastle defender Ciaran Clark, who failed to deal with a looped cross on the edge of the six-yard box, allowing Dias to head home from close range.

Cancelo doubled City’s lead on 27 minutes, ending a meandering run through Newcastle’s half with a fierce shot from the edge of the 18-yard box.

Striker Gabriel Jesus almost added another early in the second half as he headed from point-blank range but was denied by Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka.

Mahrez scored City’s third with a volley on 64 minutes, finishing an inviting cross from defender Oleksandr Zinchenko. The goal was originally ruled out for offside by the linesman but was later awarded by the Video Assistant Referee.

Sterling capped his side’s commanding performance on 86 minutes by slotting home unmarked at the back post following a cross from Jesus.