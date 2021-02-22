Manchester City extended their winning run in all competitions to 18 matches after a 1-0 victory at Arsenal yesterday, while Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham suffered another damaging defeat at fourth-placed West Ham.

Raheem Sterling’s early header in the first half turned out to be winning goal as Pep Guardiola’s side restored their 10-point lead at the top of the Premier League table.

City were hardly troubled throughout the 90 minutes but lacked ruthlessness in front of goal to extend their lead.

Sterling could have scored three times inside the first five minutes, but his soaring leap to nod home Riyad Mahrez’s cross secured all three points as City kept a 10th clean sheet in their last 13 league games.

Arsenal remain in 10th with their best chance of a return to the Champions League next season dependent on success in the Europa League.

Tottenham are just two points better off than their north London rivals in ninth, nine points off the top four after a fifth defeat in their last six league games.

Mourinho’s men were undone by a slow start to each half at the London Stadium and lost 2-1.

Michail Antonio opened the scoring after just five minutes before the rejuvenated Jesse Lingard smashed home the third goal of his loan spell from Manchester United two minutes into the second half.

“The results are the consequences of multiple situations in football. Mine and my coaching staff methods are second to nobody in the world,” said a defiant Mourinho.

“Our potential is higher than where we are so there is frustration.”

Tottenham rallied after Lucas Moura’s powerful header pulled a goal back as the impressive Gareth Bale and Son Heung-min hit the woodwork late on.

But West Ham held on to bolster their unexpected challenge for Champions League football by moving two points ahead of fifth-placed Chelsea.

“We are enjoying it but are also not going to be daft,” said Hammers boss David Moyes, who enjoyed his first win over Mourinho in 16 attempts. “We will keep calm and hopefully keep pushing the teams at the top.”