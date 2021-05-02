Bitter rivals Manchester United and Liverpool will renew hostilities today when English football’s two most successful clubs face off at Old Trafford.

The hosts would effectively secure a top-four spot next season with victory over their greatest enemies, while Liverpool have a lot more work to do to clinch Champions League football themselves.

Liverpool have already been mathematically dethroned as champions, but the coronation of Manchester City could be officially confirmed this weekend, with Liverpool themselves completing the deal.

Manchester United needing to avoid defeat in this match to prevent their local rivals Man City from being crowned champions with four games to spare after their 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace yesterday.

This will be the 176th league meeting between these two sides, and Liverpool have had the better of things in recent times with just one loss in their last nine top-flight. However, Man United did win the most recent meeting in the FA Cup, running out 3-2 winners at Old Trafford in January to record only their second win in the last 12 editions of this fixture across all competitions.

Liverpool have not lost back-to-back games against their bitter rivals since a run of four from 2014 to 2016, while Man United could face Liverpool three times in a season without losing for the first time since 1998-99, having drawn the reverse at Anfield 0-0.

The Reds have only won one of their last 15 visits to Old Trafford and are winless in their last eight stretching back to 2014, while Klopp has taken charge of more games away at Man United without winning than he has against any other club in his career.

Meanwhile, Manchester City could clinch the Premier League title today after two goals in the space of 83 seconds saw off a stubborn Crystal Palace.

City will secure a third title in four seasons if second-placed Manchester United lose at home to Liverpool. After a scrappy first half at Selhurst Park, Sergio Aguero thumped City ahead with a clinical finish before Ferran Torres drilled in a low shot.That ended the resistance of Palace, who stay in 13th place.