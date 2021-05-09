ADVERTISEMENT

Manchester United came from behind to beat Aston Villa and seal their spot in the Premier League top four, while also putting Man City’s title procession on hold for now.

Needing a win to keep the title race alive, United fell behind against Dean Smith’s men but roared back to remain unbeaten in the league this season and cement their status as the second best in the league this term.

Bertrand Traore put Villa ahead on 24 minutes with a fine opener before Bruno Fernandes equalised just after the break from the penalty spot. Mason Greenwood slammed home soon after to put United ahead before substitute Edinson Cavani made the game safe on 88 minutes. Ollie Watkins then saw red for the home side after picking up a second booking for diving in the penalty area.

“We have been in this situation a lot of times, we have the quality, are a fit team and we always believe. When we got the first goal I felt we were going to win,” United defender Luke Shaw told Sky Sports after the match.

“We are just focusing on ourselves, even more so we look at the City result and we are disappointed with the points we have let go this season. We have two games in four days, we need to be ready.”

The match at Villa Park marked the start of a difficult spell for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, who face Leicester in the league on Tuesday before the re-arranged match with Liverpool two days later after last Sunday’s game was called off due to fan protests over the club’s ownership.

Solskjaer, whose side reached the Europa League final on Thursday with an 8-5 aggregate win over Roma, criticised the fixture schedulers in the lead up to Sunday’s match against Villa but his side started well, with Shaw, Paul Pogba and Fred having shots at goal.