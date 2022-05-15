Brentford manager, Thomas Frank, has delivered positive news on midfielder Frank Onyeka ahead of their Premier League fixture against Everton on Sunday(Today).

While giving injury updates ahead of the game, Frank has confirmed the 24-year-old Super Eagle, who last featured for the promoted side against Burnley on March 12, has returned to training and though he will not be available for the Everton clash, he could be fit for the final home fixture against Leeds United.

“Everyone that was available last game is available again plus Sergi Canos which is positive,” Frank told the club’s official website.

“Saman Ghoddos is also out but Frank [Onyeka] trained with the team today. He is now ahead of Saman and Ethan so there’s a chance [for Leeds].”

Onyeka last made an appearance in a competitive game for only one minute for Brentford versus Burnley in a 2-0 win. This was after he returned from international duty with Nigeria with a knee injury suffered during their World Cup qualifying fixture against Ghana in Abuja.

He has since gone ahead to miss seven matches – the 2-1 defeat against Leicester City, 4-1 victory against Chelsea, 2-0 win against West Ham United, 2-1 victory against relegated Watford, 0-0 draw against Tottenham Hotspur, 3-0 defeat against Manchester United, and the recent 3-0 win against visiting Southampton.

In total, Onyeka, who joined the Bees from Midtjylland, has notched one top-flight goal in 2021-22. He opened his account in the 3-3 draw against Newcastle United.

Before joining Brentford, Onyeka played 27 Superliga games last season for Midtjylland, scoring three goals and providing two assists. He joined Brentford in July 2021 from Midtjylland, for whom he made 95 league appearances in total, scoring 15 goals and providing four assists.

His recovery will be great news for Nigeria, who are already sweating on the injury suffered by Watford forward Emmanuel Dennis, ahead of their two friendly matches against Mexico and Ecuador in May and June and also their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.