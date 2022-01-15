Manchester City play host to Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium in the first match of this weekend’s Premier league fixtures.

City scored a stoppage time winner against Arsenal in their last Premier League match to extend their lead to ten points at the top of the table.

Chelsea on the other hand came from two goals down to play a 2-2 draw against Liverpool in a pulsating encounter at Stamford bridge in their last Premier League match.

Man City will miss the services of Riyad Mahrez who is representing Algeria at the African Cup of Nations in Cameroon,while Chelsea will be without Edouard Mendy who is also away at the AFCON with Senegal.

Chelsea will be hoping to close the gap at the top of the table with a victory at the Etihad, while Man City, considered the team to beat in English football will play without any pressure as they bid to win a second successive crown.

In the other fixtures, Norwich City will host Everton as Wolves take on Southampton at the Newcastle will welcome Watford at St James Park,as Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa will be hoping to revenge their FA Cup loss to Man United at Old Trafford as the welcome the Red Devils to Villa Park.

