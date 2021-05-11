ADVERTISEMENT

BY ABAH ADAH |

The executive secretary, Petroleum Equalisation Fund (PEF), Ahmed Bobboi, has said that applying the equalisation scheme in gas marketing across the country, as has been the case with petroleum products will add value to the economy.

The PEF boss who stated this during a brief interactive session with newsmen in Abuja noted that the operations of PEF has helped to kept the prices of petroleum products uniform and affordable across the country over the years. He said as government moves to develop the gas sector and encourage gas usage in lieu of other energy sources that have grave consequence for the environment applying equalization scheme to gas would add value to the sector and the economy at large.

“We are trying to introduce the same scheme to gas because government wants to develop gas, and for over 45 years it has been working effectively, though not without challenges, for petroleum.

“If you are able to control the price of essential commodities, you will be able to control the prices of many other things in the economy.

“So we believe that it will add value to the economy along the value chain in so many ways, and it will help in getting the consumers in most areas to accept usage of gas and abandon the use of firewood for cooking, with its attendant problems and the challenges, especially the health hazards associated with that, as well as deforestation,” he said.

Acknowledging the huge gas reserve in the country, the executive secretary said, “We need to use it to also make it affordable to the people, because if you can incentivize the marketer, by paying for his transportation to take it to the last mile, he will bring down his price for it to be affordable and accessible to the consumer. That will do a lot of good for the economy.”